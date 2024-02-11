Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.78.

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $111.36 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $133.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

