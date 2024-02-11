Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 28th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.46. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

LARK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,788 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,369 shares of company stock worth $84,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

