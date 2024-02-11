Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) PT Lowered to $9.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 129.59% from the stock’s current price.

LTRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.92 on Friday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lantronix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.