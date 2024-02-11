Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $68.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

