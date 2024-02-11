Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 1022020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.