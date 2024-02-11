Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LSAK opened at $3.84 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $239.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

In other news, Director Ali Mazanderani acquired 322,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,170.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 322,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,170.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSAK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,654,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 240,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

