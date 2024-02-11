Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.87.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.07 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.