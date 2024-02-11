Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.07 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

