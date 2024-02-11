Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) Financial Survey

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Limoneira and African Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 0 2 0 3.00 African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limoneira presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

56.4% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Limoneira and African Agriculture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $179.90 million 1.80 $9.40 million $0.47 38.23 African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Risk and Volatility

Limoneira has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira 5.23% -3.84% -2.40% African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91%

Summary

Limoneira beats African Agriculture on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes. It has approximately 3,500 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 1,200 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 100 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 400 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 400 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in the organic recycling operations; and development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados, oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops to third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

