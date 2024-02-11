LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Down to $41.96

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.96, but opened at $41.01. LiveRamp shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 159,305 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LiveRamp Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

