Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.33 million. Lumentum also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.86.

Lumentum stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

