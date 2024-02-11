Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $53,785,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,675,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

