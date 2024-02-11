Macquarie Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $192.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Macquarie from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $192.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

