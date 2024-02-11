Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Down 5.4%

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$73.71 and last traded at C$74.65. 83,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 627,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total transaction of C$532,623.00. In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$435,361.50. Also, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total value of C$532,623.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,630 shares of company stock worth $4,005,485 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

