Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MANH

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock worth $4,082,933. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MANH opened at $250.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day moving average is $208.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $258.91.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.