Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MANH opened at $250.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day moving average is $208.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $258.91.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
