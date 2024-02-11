Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Down to $26.07

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.07, but opened at $25.16. Maplebear shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 529,263 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

