Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 36,705,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 87,084,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6,222.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

