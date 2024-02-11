Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Marathon Oil worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 222.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 95,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.