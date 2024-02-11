MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) versus ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Critical Review

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 19.30% 11.85% 5.31% MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34%

Risk & Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $8.97 billion 18.58 $1.73 billion $8.41 96.66 MarketWise $512.40 million 1.42 $17.99 million $0.22 10.09

This table compares ServiceNow and MarketWise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise. MarketWise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ServiceNow shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ServiceNow and MarketWise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 2 23 0 2.92 MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67

ServiceNow currently has a consensus price target of $750.93, indicating a potential downside of 7.63%. MarketWise has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Summary

ServiceNow beats MarketWise on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides asset management, cloud observability, integrated risk management; information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, the company provides app engine product; automation engine; platform privacy and security product; and source-to-pay operations. It serves to government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through service providers and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

