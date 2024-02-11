Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down to $71.02

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.02, but opened at $68.23. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 5,846,735 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

