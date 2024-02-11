Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.12

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.12 and last traded at $129.96, with a volume of 2318579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOOR

Masonite International Trading Up 35.1 %

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,191,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masonite International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masonite International by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,220,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.