Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,155 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $22,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 684,194 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 414.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 499,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after acquiring an additional 381,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 340,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,782,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PRCT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $734,259.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,129.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $734,259.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,129.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,436,430.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,904 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 0.9 %

PRCT opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

