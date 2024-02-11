Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 237.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,105 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.33% of Match Group worth $36,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $331,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 357,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63,004 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,633,000 after purchasing an additional 775,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Match Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Match Group stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

