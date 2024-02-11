McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

MCD stock opened at $289.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

