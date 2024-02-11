McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.41

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.41 and last traded at $130.13, with a volume of 25263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Recommended Stories

