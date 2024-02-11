Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,174.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,143.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,140.73%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

