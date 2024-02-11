MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $6.85.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
