MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,647,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

