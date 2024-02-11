MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 29th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MIN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $2.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.