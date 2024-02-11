MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 29th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MIN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after buying an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 104,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 130,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 959,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

