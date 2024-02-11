MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

CXH stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

