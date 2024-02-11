M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.83).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.57) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on M&G in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

MNG stock opened at GBX 218.90 ($2.74) on Friday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.35 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.40 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.77. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,216.11, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

