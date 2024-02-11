M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.83).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.57) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on M&G in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MNG
M&G Price Performance
M&G Company Profile
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M&G
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.