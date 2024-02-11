Mirion Technologies (MIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

