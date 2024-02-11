MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $130.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $120.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

