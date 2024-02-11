Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.