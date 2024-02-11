Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Shares Up 0.2%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 8,733 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Mohr Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Get Mohr Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohr Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mohr Growth ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Mohr Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mohr Growth ETF Company Profile

The Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in equity securities of any market cap, geography, and investment style. The fund uses a tactical go-anywhere approach as its strategy. MOHR was launched on Nov 3, 2021 and is managed by Mohr Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohr Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohr Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.