Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after buying an additional 99,603 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $388.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.