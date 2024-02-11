Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Neutral

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

