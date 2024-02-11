Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $752.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $761.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $613.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,873 shares of company stock worth $104,774,157. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.