Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.8 %

MCO opened at $405.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $406.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.17 and a 200 day moving average of $352.61.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 143.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.