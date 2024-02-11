Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Down to $68.27

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.27, but opened at $66.48. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $68.21, with a volume of 134,873 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

