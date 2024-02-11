Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.