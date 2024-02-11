National Bankshares Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$23.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRX. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of HRX opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$12.52 and a one year high of C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.55.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

