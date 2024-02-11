National Bankshares Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.05.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FCR.UN

First Capital Realty Price Performance

About First Capital Realty

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.