National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.3 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.