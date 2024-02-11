National Research (NRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Activity at National Research

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $26,384.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,243,332 shares in the company, valued at $178,559,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 261,584 shares of company stock worth $10,618,571 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 63,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 31.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Research by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Research by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

