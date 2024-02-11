Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMM stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $856.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

