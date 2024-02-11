Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NMM stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $856.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
