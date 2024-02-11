Needham & Company LLC Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $135.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,219,069.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,563,294.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

