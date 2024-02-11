Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Shares of G stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

