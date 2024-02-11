Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Now Covered by BWS Financial

Research analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.87% from the company’s current price.

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NLOP stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

