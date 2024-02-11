Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $64,733.76 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $143.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

