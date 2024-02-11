NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 607.27% and a negative return on equity of 198.70%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of NMTC opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

In other news, COO Christopher Volker bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

