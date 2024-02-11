New Gold (NGD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

New Gold Stock Performance

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$690,626.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$690,626.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,613 shares of company stock worth $830,119. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

